Letter: CAREFUL COUNTING TAKES TIME
In previous elections, newscasters often declared winners simply based on exit polls. Not this year. Pandemic-induced voting changes and trumped-up lies about election security have altered the landscape.

In Arizona, early returned ballots which lean Democratic are now being tallied. We'll learn those results after polls close on November 3. In-person voting, which Republicans are expected to favor, will be reported hours later or even the following day. Finally, ballots mailed close to the deadline must also get added in.

Some states, less prepared for the tsunami of mailed ballots, or those that forbid counting until after polls close, may take days or even weeks to certify results.

Expect lots of howling as candidates’ rankings rise and fall. Remember that fluctuations are not a sign of voter fraud, but rather election integrity. Careful counting takes time. So ignore the howling and be patient. Good things come to those who wait.

Eliat Goldman

Oro Valley

