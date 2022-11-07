 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Careful what you wish for

Re: the Oct. 24 article “Political enemies.”

This writer is blind to the actions of his Republican party. Republicans were outraged when Biden warned of the fascist leanings of the Republican Party. Where was their outrage over the fascist actions of those in their party?

There is only one party calling for civil war, lying about stolen elections, using violence to retain power, vowing not to accept election results if they lose, working to destroy faith in elections, trying to undo the will of voters with fake electors, intimidating voters at ballot boxes, hosting white supremacists and authoritarian leaders to speak at conferences.

It is the Republican Party.

When you elect people that want to make my vote not count just so your side gains power, yours is the next vote that won’t count. Just ask people in Russia, Hungary, China. Is that really what you want for your children?

Glenda Wood

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

