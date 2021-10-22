Letter: Caregivers who actually care

Most people who chose the careers of police, firefighter, paramedic and medical caregivers do so because they want to help others. Getting a vaccine shot to try to prevent the spread of a disease that can kill people is a very small, but very important way to care for others. Most of these caregivers are vaccinated against COVID and other contagious diseases. Now a small but very loud proportion of these caregivers are refusing to get this little shot in the arm to help others, because they don't care enough. The majority of the caregivers are being maligned by their behavior and they don't care. Maybe they have chosen the wrong career and we would all be better off if they lose their jobs.
Bette Richards
Northwest side
