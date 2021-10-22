 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Caregivers who actually care
View Comments

Letter: Caregivers who actually care

  • Comments

Most people who chose the careers of police, firefighter, paramedic and medical caregivers do so because they want to help others. Getting a vaccine shot to try to prevent the spread of a disease that can kill people is a very small, but very important way to care for others. Most of these caregivers are vaccinated against COVID and other contagious diseases. Now a small but very loud proportion of these caregivers are refusing to get this little shot in the arm to help others, because they don't care enough. The majority of the caregivers are being maligned by their behavior and they don't care. Maybe they have chosen the wrong career and we would all be better off if they lose their jobs.

Bette Richards

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor Oct. 16
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor Oct. 16

  • Updated

OPINION: Differing opinions of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is the main topic in letters today. Please share your opinions on this and any other topic by writing a Letter to the Editor at tucson.com/opinion.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News