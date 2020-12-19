 Skip to main content
Letter: Caring for democracy
We are blessed to live in a democracy – it is a blessing we all need to care for and nurture.

Foundational to democracy is accepting the outcome of everyone’s choice, even if the election result differs from our own choice, not finding artificial reasons to reject or suppress the choice made by other voters. Artificial reasons are bad faith, out of integrity with the form of government we have, dishonest and un-American; and pernicious to a democratic society.

Claims of fraud are as serious as accusing a person of murder or rape. False claims are a bearing of false witness that violates the ninth commandment, undermines our democracy and damages our nation.

It is time for all of us to take better care of our democracy by insisting claims of fraud have an honest evidentiary foundation. We need to reject those making false claims as frauds, instead of accepting an end-justifies-the-means effort to short circuit our democracy. That is truly putting America first.

Keith Shelman

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

