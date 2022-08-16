 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Carlson's Op Ed on the Inflation Reduction Act

Mr. Carlson, the author of the op ed piece about the Inflation Reduction Act In Friday’s Star, did not acknowledge any of the emerging technologies in his assessment of the renewable energy industry. Hydrogen fuel cells and vanadium flow batteries will revolutionize energy storage very soon, making it more feasible to reduce the use of fossil fuels that contribute to making our planet uninhabitable for human beings. We need to be optimistic and act to do what we can in order to preserve our home.

Ken Newman

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

