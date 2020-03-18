Letter: Caronavirus "The Way Eye See IT"
Coronavirus “The Way Eye See IT”

Many events and activities have been canceled or pushed out. It all makes

sense to be cautious. No need to panic. Use common sense.

Many people will suffer in one way or another.

But remember many worse things have happened in this world than the

Coronavirus. Much worse viruses have occurred.

The flu is so much worse but people do not go crazy like this virus episode.

And all the wars and disputes in the history of the world were so much worse.

They key thing to test right now is how people come together to help each other.

I think this is key to what humanity is all about.

A bit too heavy my thinking?

Rene Blais

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

