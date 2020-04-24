Letter: Carry on
Letter: Carry on

I received an e-mail recently from Tucson High 1955 classmate Mike Flood (our student body president). He wrote that in the fight against coronavirus we THS Badgers should continue to carry on. Those words come from a school song—We’re a Bunch of Badgers. In singing it (to myself), I found that it takes about 20 seconds to sing so it’s good timing for hand washing and the words are a reminder to all of us (Badgers or not) to carry on. The lyrics:

We're a bunch of Badgers, best in the West; and if you don't believe us put us to the test, the test, the test, the test.

We're a bunch of Badgers, best in Tucson; and if you don't believe us just watch us carry on.

Jo Megaw Griffith

Foothills

