Letter: Cars: Gas vs. Electric

Electric vs. Carbon energy is a topic that has proponents on both sides with good arguments for all. Here is what I know for sure.

I have a Chevy Bolt and a Hyundai Santa Fe. The Santa Fe gets 20 mpg. If gas is $3.00 a gallon, it costs $.15 per mile to fuel the car. The fuel cost per mile for the Bolt, being electric, is figured differently. The car has 2,229 miles on it. I power the car through an electric meter and have installed 396 KWH so far in the car at $.1447/KWH. 396 times $.1447 equals $57.30 divide that by 2,229 miles equals $.025 per mile. Now there has to be a specific need to use the Santa Fe.