 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Cars: Gas vs. Electric

  • Comments

Electric vs. Carbon energy is a topic that has proponents on both sides with good arguments for all. Here is what I know for sure.

I have a Chevy Bolt and a Hyundai Santa Fe. The Santa Fe gets 20 mpg. If gas is $3.00 a gallon, it costs $.15 per mile to fuel the car. The fuel cost per mile for the Bolt, being electric, is figured differently. The car has 2,229 miles on it. I power the car through an electric meter and have installed 396 KWH so far in the car at $.1447/KWH. 396 times $.1447 equals $57.30 divide that by 2,229 miles equals $.025 per mile. Now there has to be a specific need to use the Santa Fe.

James Galvin

Sahuarita

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Trump narcissism

It's clear to everyone but the true believers in the MAGA crowd that Trump is the most narcissistic person ever. He has to name everything he …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News