Letter: Cars & Guns

Both cars and guns are lethal weapons, especially when not regulated. But it requires a driver's license (obtained after ID verification and testing) to purchase and use an automobile. The automobile itself must also be registered (renewed annually) and be insured for liability. --- Guns should require no less. --- An article by Grace Hauck and published in USA TODAY (July 27, 2022) reports that "Gun violence kills more than 40,000 people in the U.S. each year" and "Firearms are the leading cause of death among children and teens in the United States." You can help save lives by asking your state legislators to regulate guns similar to how cars are regulated.

Adavern Pullen

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

