Letter: Cartoon Critique
Letter: Cartoon Critique

Since subscribing to the Star about 12 years ago, my wife and I have often enjoyed the MY VIEW cartoons. Now however, Fitzsimmons frequently expresses his Trump dislike by drawing cartoons that disparage the president, are frequently incorrect, and are devoid of humor. I doubt most readers get a chuckle at these "cartoons" regardless their political leanings.

Perhaps David might follow his editor's guidelines and emphasize the many local and state issues for his satire rather than the White House.

Frank Tussing

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

