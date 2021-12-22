 Skip to main content
Letter: Cartoon wisdom
Letter: Cartoon wisdom

Dear Editor,

Love the Fitz cartoons that often get to the heart of current matters, yet at the same time are universal enough to remain relevant. My favorite is the one with the Peace on Earth banner going up and the “You can’t be serious” response to it. (Vintage Fitz Cartoon: 2015) What if we got serious, could we continue ending child poverty with the Child Tax Credit that has cut it by over 3 million already? How about the idea that peace begins when hunger ends? Build Back Better addresses this, along with the housing and climate crises, and we can call our senators (202-224-3121) to ask them to pass it as part of the new peace and equity on this earth plan. Or will these efforts just become future cartoons of missed opportunities?

Willie Dickerson

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

