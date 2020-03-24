Letter: Cash Payments to Everyone

The last I heard the USA has a national debt of about one trillion dollars. How are we able to pass legislation to spend another trillion dollars to try and shore up the country and our citizens? Where is the money coming from? How is the government going pay just about everyone something and still spend billions keeping businesses afloat? I want to meet their accountant! I would like to use the same principles to run my own budget. I don't begrudge some help for those most in need. No one, particularly children, should starve because of a virus but maybe Americans can rise to the occasion like we did in the 1940's and help each other. Or maybe it's more a political play to give these handouts in exchange for anticipated votes. Either way, it's just not sound fiscal policy and we're racing at breakneck speed toward the end of America as we now know it.
Stephen Franz
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
