 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Cataclysmic Event?
View Comments

Letter: Cataclysmic Event?

Do you think our 244 year experiment in democracy is hanging by its fingernails on the precipice of Authoritarian Rule?

Then consider this...

What cataclysmic circumstance might ensure its plunge into oblivion amidst the smoke of martial law, civil unrest, imprisonment and executions?

Consider why Donald Trump is surrounding himself with True Believer advisors. Those whose allegiance is unshakeable? Men who will do his bidding in spite of the law.

MSNBC wonders why " this whole parade of wing nuts is in there for just a few weeks before they'll all be fired?" But has MSNBC failed to imagine the unthinkable for American politics?

What if Trump's minions carry off an abduction, kidnapping, explosion or assassination of the President- Elect. What would MSNBC say about those wingnuts then? Could that be the only reason for this pointless "parade." We will see...

Michael Craig

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Snowbird go home!

Is Mark Finchem one of those snowbirds who couldn’t afford to go back to Kalamazoo, so he just stayed? Remember “Unite the Right” rally? They …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News