Letter: Cataclysmic Event?

Do you think our 244 year experiment in democracy is hanging by its fingernails on the precipice of Authoritarian Rule?
Then consider this...
What cataclysmic circumstance might ensure its plunge into oblivion amidst the smoke of martial law, civil unrest, imprisonment and executions?
Consider why Donald Trump is surrounding himself with True Believer advisors. Those whose allegiance is unshakeable? Men who will do his bidding in spite of the law.
MSNBC wonders why " this whole parade of wing nuts is in there for just a few weeks before they'll all be fired?" But has MSNBC failed to imagine the unthinkable for American politics?
What if Trump's minions carry off an abduction, kidnapping, explosion or assassination of the President- Elect. What would MSNBC say about those wingnuts then? Could that be the only reason for this pointless "parade." We will see...
Michael Craig
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
