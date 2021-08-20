Letter: Catastrophe and Chaos

As a long-time businessman and former military officer, I have been distressed with the Biden administration. For the past seven months the nation has witnessed massive catastrophe and chaos with regard to our loss of energy independence, massive amounts of deficit spending, a burgeoning national debt, unchecked immigration, alarming increasing inflation, and, last but not least, a poorly planned exit from Afghanistan. There are numerous other issues of concern, but these are among the most egregious. For those who supported Mr. Biden, I should like to ask if you are pleased with his results.
Robert Lenhard
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.