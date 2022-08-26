Letter: Catching up on my reading.

It becomes more and more interesting as information is released about documents obtained from the former president. The information comes not only from what the FBI gathered, but what was also obtained by the National Archives back in May, that Trump should not have possessed. The question is what was the former president going to do with them? Very puzzling why he was hoarding all these top secret and sensitive documents, coming from a man who wouldn't attend the daily national security briefings when he was president. Maybe he was keeping them just to catch up on his reading and see what he missed.