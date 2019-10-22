Re: the Oct. 18 article "Barr's religious liberty speech an endorsement of a theocratic America."
Unfortunately, but not unexpectedly, Catherine Rampell completely missed the point in her editorial about Attorney General William Barr’s religious liberty speech. Nowhere in his speech did he even hint at establishing a state religion. The Constitution prohibits it, as she correctly stated. The Constitution also bars the government from preventing the free exercise of religion - a freedom that is under constant assault. Anyone who thinks that there is not an “attack on religion” or that secularism has not taken over popular culture, the entertainment industry, and academia is blind.
And, please tell me what is wrong with returning to “traditional values” – faith in God, a mother and father in the home teaching their children discipline, a moral code, and the difference between right and wrong. Maybe a return to these values by every American, including President Trump, might address many of the ills our society faces because of the “militant secularism” infiltrating every facet of our lives.
Rich Ulery
Green Valley
