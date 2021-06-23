 Skip to main content
Letter: Catholic Bishops vote to codify no Communion for pro-abortion rights politicians
The U.S. Conference of Bishops recently voted by 73% to draft a document on maintaining consistency with the Eucharist. It is targeted at whether Democrat pro-abortion rights politicians like Biden should be able to receive Communion. Two thirds have to vote to adopt the document at their next meeting in November. Democrat House Speaker Pelosi was asked recently if she believed a 15 week old unborn baby was a human being. She responded by stating, “Let me just say that I'm a big supporter of Roe v. Wade.” In 2015, she was asked by a reporter “Is an unborn baby with a human heart and human liver a human being?” She dodged the question. Pelosi is a professed Catholic and a mother of five. Just how do Democrat politicians reconcile their professed Catholicism beliefs with being staunchly supportive of abortion rights? How do Democrats who are professed Catholics vote for these politicians? Doing so should be a fundamental conflict in their heart, soul, and their belief in Christ.

Rosalinda Vasquez

South Tucson

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

