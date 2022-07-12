Letter: Catholic Church vs Reproductive Rights

The Catholic Church has played a major role in overturning Roe v. Wade and banning contraception is next on their agenda. We rejected both stances when we got married more than 50 years ago but we continued to support the church.

No more; we have cut off all contributions to the Catholic Church. We encourage others who object to the erosion of the wall between religion and the state to do likewise. Stop your monetary support of the Catholic Church then call the Bishop of Tucson and tell him why.