Letter: Catholic Church/Withholding Communion
The Catholic Church has gone too far.

The very idea Bishops would even consider withholding the Eucharist to keep parishioners in line is absolutely appalling.

Kent Jacobs

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

