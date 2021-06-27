Letter: Catholic Church/Withholding Communion

Related to this story
Most Popular
In 2018, Biden repeatedly used the "N" word in texts to his white attorney George Mesires. In one he wrote, “How much money do I owe you, beca…
On his HBO show Real Time, Bill Maher described Progressive Democrats as having 'progressophobia', a brain disorder that strikes liberals and …
Arizona used to be a solid red Republican state. Maricopa County used to be a solid red county. No more. Why is that? Because of decades of hu…
Re: the June 17 letter "Water depleted by liberal horde."
As a lifelong Catholic, I am appalled at the recent decision of US Bishops to condemn President Biden for a political decision, not a personal…
This is an open letter to all the anti-vac people out there. I am old enough to remember when we eliminated Polio because everyone got treated…
Republicans all over the country are working hard-- not on economic relief, not on climate change, not on helping their constituents in any wa…
- Updated
The link is broken?
- Updated
OPINION: Water issues and the incompetence of elected officials are the topics of the day. Join the discussion by submitting a letter to the editor at tucson.com/opinion.
I find it ironic that the Catholic bishops have voted to deny Communion to some church members after turning a blind eye towards 50 plus years…
Comments may be used in print.