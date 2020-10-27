 Skip to main content
Letter: Catholic History in the US
Letter: Catholic History in the US

The Baltimore Sun editorial to revisit Catholics' history in our nation to support Amy Barrett's nomination is very patronizing. My 7th great grandfather was driven off his land and out ot the country (Switzerland) by these "put your nose in everyone's life" people. 300 years later they still want to impose their dogma on our nation. American people are not prejudiced against Catholics nor Barrett for being one, but are upset that she intends to use the position on the court for furtherance of her religious beliefs, your individual determinations be damned. And no Reverend, working moms are not rejuvenated by her nomination. Replacing the Notorious RBG with the Stepford Wife ACB is not a proud day for America.

Ronald Blank

Southeast side

