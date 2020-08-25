 Skip to main content
Letter: Catholic Vote
Kudos to Bishop Edward Weisenburger who wrote to priests of the Tucson diocese earlier this month, reflecting on the upcoming election season.

No political organization, the bishop said, can “be allowed to meet or advertise on parish property. Likewise, they may not share their communications through any parish or Catholic-sponsored entities in the Diocese of Tucson.”

“In short,” political organizations “may not be on our property,” Weisenburger wrote.

Brian Burch, CatholicVote president, told CNA he respects Weisenburger’s concerns and decision. But in Arizona, he said, there might have been some misunderstanding about his organization’s work.

Brian Burch knows exactly what he is doing-no misunderstanding-he wants Trump to win and is trying to lead Catholics to believe Trump should win and that all Catholics should vote for him.

Richard Williamson

South side

