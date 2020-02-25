Letter: Catholicism

As a graduate of a Jesuit university, I had to laugh at all the letters from hypocrites, trying to explain why they shouldn’t follow explicit Catholic dogma.
In an overpopulated world, the Church still maintains that birth control is a major sin. Where science shows that ten percent of most mammal species are homosexual, the Church maintains it to be an abomination. In an era of women’s equality, the Church maintains they are not qualified to minister to the flock. Where we recognize the right to die with dignity, the Church says such persons are going to hell. And despite scientific analysis, the doctrine of Transubstantiation insists we are partaking the actual body and blood of Jesus, thereby committing actual, serial cannibalism.
Follow the words of Jesus if you will, but discard the immoral dogma that the Church perpetuates. Stop being hypocrites.
Al Westerfield
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.