Letter: Catholics held to a higher standard

Re: the Feb. 17 article "A pro-lifer isn't morally obligated to vote for Trump."
Michael Gerson tried to convince pro-life voters that it is OK to vote for pro-abortion candidates under certain conditions. Gerson is morally confused, and his confusion may affect the clear thinking of many Catholics. The Catholic Church clearly states that “If a political candidate supported abortion, or any other moral evil, such as assisted suicide and euthanasia, it would not be morally permissible for you to vote for that person. This is because, in voting for such a person, you would become an accomplice in the moral evil at issue. Moral evils such as abortion, euthanasia and assisted suicide are examples of a disqualifying issue. A disqualifying issue is one of such enormity that by itself renders a candidate for office unacceptable regardless of his position on other matters. Catholic Christians are held to a higher standard. When you die and stand before God in your final judgement, how will you explain that you chose to vote for candidates that destroy His creation?
Robert Kumza
SaddleBrooke
