Letter: Catholicvote.org

I am tired of rogue religious groups trying to indoctrinate the minds of sensible people. This past Thursday and Friday, I noticed an ad on the ABC station between local and national newscasts. Sponsored by Catholicvote.org, the ad was trying to compare JFK’s handling of the civil rights protests and Biden’s handling of the abortion protests. According to their sources, abortion protests are equated to the burning of two Churches in Bethesda (Washington Post source 7/10/22), 3 Montgomery county churches (Fox 5 source 7/10/22) and an unnamed Catholic Church (Fox source 6/28/22). President Biden, on numerous occasions, has denounced violence of any kind. Peaceful protests are within 1st Amendment rights. I googled Catholicvote.org. It is a Catholic laity group founded on Catholic principles but not under the auspices of Catholic bishops. We must do our research during campaigns. I was raised Catholic but believe God gave me a brain.

Paula Palotay

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Tags

