Letter: Cat's and Dog's Suffrage Movement
So, Trump is complaining about voter fraud again—but this time he claims that cats and dogs will be voting by mail. Well, I say that if my cat can fill out the absentee voter application form, sign it, and mail it back, she’s earned the right to vote! And I’m not worried about it, either--she’s too smart to vote for Trump.

James Nesci

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

