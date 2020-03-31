Letter: Cats deserve protection
View Comments

Letter: Cats deserve protection

Re: the March 29 article "Trap, neuter, return helps out the community, feral cats."

Cathy Rosenthal may mean well, but her advice to a reader wondering how to help feral cats is severely misguided.

Cats are domesticated animals who need and deserve our protection. Outside, cats do not die of old age. They are attacked by other animals, hit by cars, and succumb to exposure, starvation, parasites, and deadly diseases. PETA receives calls daily about free-roaming cats who are shot, drowned, poisoned, beaten, set on fire, and other horrors. Abandoning cats, whether they're sterilized or not, is not only inhumane but illegal in most jurisdictions.

The answer to cat overpopulation and homelessness lies in prevention, by working to establish strong laws that require responsible cat guardianship, including spaying and neutering, micro-chipping, and keeping cats safely contained. Cats are companions, family members, and a lifelong responsibility. They deserve to be treated with the same responsibility and care as dogs.

Teresa Chagrin

Animal Care & Control Specialist

PETA

Teresa Chagrin

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Tucson and Park Mall

I’m a daily walker, who walks in both the Tucson and Park Malls. The “temporary closed” stores directly impact those who work in them. I under…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News