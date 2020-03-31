Letter: Cats deserve protection

Re: the March 29 article "Trap, neuter, return helps out the community, feral cats."
Cathy Rosenthal may mean well, but her advice to a reader wondering how to help feral cats is severely misguided.
Cats are domesticated animals who need and deserve our protection. Outside, cats do not die of old age. They are attacked by other animals, hit by cars, and succumb to exposure, starvation, parasites, and deadly diseases. PETA receives calls daily about free-roaming cats who are shot, drowned, poisoned, beaten, set on fire, and other horrors. Abandoning cats, whether they're sterilized or not, is not only inhumane but illegal in most jurisdictions.
The answer to cat overpopulation and homelessness lies in prevention, by working to establish strong laws that require responsible cat guardianship, including spaying and neutering, micro-chipping, and keeping cats safely contained. Cats are companions, family members, and a lifelong responsibility. They deserve to be treated with the same responsibility and care as dogs.
Teresa Chagrin
Animal Care & Control Specialist
PETA
