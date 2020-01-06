Letter: Cats

I recently saw the movie "Cats" and can't understand the panning that it has received on the part of the critics. I have some experience in both music and drama and found the movie to be captivating as far as sets, costumes, makeup, acting, singing, and, of course, the music of Andrew Lloyd Weber were concerned.
True, this film is quite a departure from what audiences are used to: perhaps, in time, moviegoers will come to appreciate the complexity of this offering. After all, as Cats' actor Jason Derulo said, "It's and incredible piece of art," and critics aren't actors after all.
See it, and judge for yourselves.
Kenneth Wright
East side
