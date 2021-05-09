Letter: Caucus, Anyone?

Ballotpedia.org, lists literally hundreds of Congressional caucuses (read – special interest groups.) Some purposes seem overly specific, some duplicative, and some are not the federal government's business. For instance, why a Blockchain Caucus? A Hockey Caucus? A Bourbon Caucus? A Carbonated and Non-alcoholic Caucus? In my opinion, they exist so special interest groups can connect with a pet Congressperson and advance legislation that is perhaps not a responsibility of the federal government. Apparent duplications: Health and Wellness Caucus, Health Care Caucus, Health Care Innovation Caucus. Hopeless causes: Civility and Respect Caucus, Flat Tax Caucus, Term Limits Caucus.
I'd suggest one more Caucus –The Common Sense Caucus. Its mission would be to ensure that proposed legislation really belongs in the federal government's domain, to make sure that it can be paid for and to reject attached riders that are just pork barrel. But, wait, that caucus will never come to pass because every member of Congress already belongs to a group that supersedes all others: The Me First Caucus.
Paige Hamner
Northeast side
