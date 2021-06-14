Letter: Cause-Effect

With the pandemic seemingly now a “manageable cause” and its fading domination of coverage by the media at all levels, it appears that there’s time to become more focused on any one of our Nation’s endless causes. On various platforms , it’s clear that the current list of those causes includes anti-freedom of speech; anti-cops; anti-family; anti-black; anti-white; anti-Asian; anti-Semitic; anti-vaccine; anti-science; anti-cultural; And nameless others. Any one of those causes has the potential of creating a greater impact on the character of our Nation than COVID-19. Unlike COVID-19, none of those causes can be treated with a shot in the arm. On the other hand, they could be treated with herd immunity based simply on objective fairness and genuine kindness. Short of that, it’s reasonable to expect some ugly outcomes beyond those that have already occurred. What next?
Don Weaver
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.