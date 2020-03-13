Letter: Caution concerning using internet pharmacy sources for medications.
Letter: Caution concerning using internet pharmacy sources for medications.

A word of caution about purchasing prescription medications for yourself or your pets through internet pharmacies. The cost of medications is daunting, but there are rogue pharmacies preying on consumers through the sale of dangerous medications via the internet. The US FDA details how you can safely purchase medications online: https://www.fda.gov/consumers/consumer-updates/how-buy-medicines-safely-online-pharmacy

The nongovernmental entity that provides oversight for licensure of all the US States’ Boards of Pharmacy is the NABP. NABP provides 2 sites for checking for the validity of online pharmacies for humans and pets. The human site is: https://nabp.pharmacy/programs/dotpharmacy/

The veterinary site is: https://nabp.pharmacy/newsroom/news/nabp-launches-vet-vipps-to-provide-accreditation-of-online-veterinary-pharmacies/

You can easily enter the name of a potential pharmacy online at either of these sites. Please check before purchasing medications via the internet. Your health and the health of your pets is at risk if you do not do this easy check.

Jack Fincham, Ph.D., R.Ph.

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

