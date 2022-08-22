Letter: CBO says IRS will audit those making under $400,000

The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO) released their analysis of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) that showed the IRS will audit and collect over $16 billion from people making under $200,000 and $16 billion for those earning between $200,00 to $500,000 a year in 2023. This contradicts Biden's pledge that it would not go after folks earning under $400,000. And, before the Senate's final vote to pass the IRA , Senator Crapo (R) offered an amendment to specifically bar the IRS from using its new force of 88,000 agents and auditors to target those making under $400,000. All Democrat Senators, including Mark Kelly and Krysten Sinema voted against that amendment. This bill was drafted by Democrat Senators Chuck Schumer and Joe Manchin behind closed doors and rushed for a Senate vote before the CBO could do its final analysis. The Democrat lead House of Representatives is expected to pass it on 8/12 with AZ Democrats Grijalva, Kirkpatrick and O'Halleran voting for it.