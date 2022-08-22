 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: CBO says IRS will audit those making under $400,000

  • Comments

The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO) released their analysis of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) that showed the IRS will audit and collect over $16 billion from people making under $200,000 and $16 billion for those earning between $200,00 to $500,000 a year in 2023. This contradicts Biden's pledge that it would not go after folks earning under $400,000. And, before the Senate's final vote to pass the IRA , Senator Crapo (R) offered an amendment to specifically bar the IRS from using its new force of 88,000 agents and auditors to target those making under $400,000. All Democrat Senators, including Mark Kelly and Krysten Sinema voted against that amendment. This bill was drafted by Democrat Senators Chuck Schumer and Joe Manchin behind closed doors and rushed for a Senate vote before the CBO could do its final analysis. The Democrat lead House of Representatives is expected to pass it on 8/12 with AZ Democrats Grijalva, Kirkpatrick and O'Halleran voting for it.

People are also reading…

Charley Favors

Three Points

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Mar-a-Logo raid explanation

Re: the August 16th letter "Mar-a-Lago raid". Due to the fact that the country is so divided, and there are so many lies being pushed, the DOJ…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News