Letter: CBP Commissioner Magnus spews big lie about the border

Chris Magnus, the Commissioner of Customs and Border Protection and former Tucson Police Chief, just said, 'The fact is that our borders are not open....' Magnus made the comment after the release of April's border encounters of 234,000, the most in the history of DHS. About 97,000 were expelled under title 42 and about 118,000 were allowed entry into the country. There were over 27,000 encounters of migrants at the Yuma Sector with only about 1,700 expelled under Title 42, the rest allowed entry claiming admission, aka asylum. Magnus has adopted the 'big lie' from DSH Secretary Mayorkas that our our border is secure and we have operational control over it. An average of 7,000 people a day are unlawfully entering the country. Over 380,000 people illegally entered the country last year and were undetected by the Border Patrol. Democrats and their media allies try to mitigate border encounters by citing "recidivist" encounters. That could be dealt with by prosecuting repeat offenders.