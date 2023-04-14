In Arizona and many other states, a citizen can obtain a Conceal Carry Permit that allows them to carry a concealed weapon. To obtain this permit, the potential card holder must attend a full day class at his own cost and be fingerprinted. A background check is also conducted by the State. With so much gun violence occurring in our country by many, I wonder how many of the evil-doers are CCP holders. I am guessing very few. Instead, crimes using weapons are conducted by bad guys, the real criminals. Stop blaming the legitimate gun owner and start punishing the criminals instead of excusing their behavion and letting them skate.