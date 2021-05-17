 Skip to main content
Letter: CDC Decision
Letter: CDC Decision

Most of us have been carded for various reasons - I still get carded at Walgreen’s for alcohol and I am in my 70’s. So, if CDC wants to go no mask to totally COVID vaccinated people then let’s use the same standards that have been in place for purchasing alcohol and insist on proof of vaccination to enter any business. If businesses I frequent don’t require either a mask, or validation of full vaccination - I’m doing business with those that do and I hope you do the same. Why reward those that choose to not mask up and get vaccinated!

William Ciferri

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

