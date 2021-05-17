Letter: CDC reverses indoor mask guidance

For over a year, the CDC has said that mask wearing indoors was necessary to stop the spread of Covid. That made sense until millions of Americans received the vaccines. The CDC directive should have been rescinded a couple months ago. People like Biden and Harris sent the wrong message by continuing to wear masks indoors and outdoors after receiving their vaccines back in January. People were asking themselves why get vaccinated if they still had to mask up. The "science" was clear that if vaccinated, people had a small chance of spreading or contracting Covid. Yet the CDC and the Biden administration ignored that "science." Now the CDC has reversed course on indoor and outdoor mask wearing. Vaccinated people were doing acts of civil disobedience anyway by ignoring the mask mandates, knowing they were long past being necessary. Some declined to get the vaccines as thinking what was the point if having to mask up.
Martin Wagman
Green Valley
