Nuclear war is coming. Don't kid yourselves. These war-mongers who have taken control of the US government are starting World War Three. They've ridden rough-shod over our rights. They've ridden rough-shod over the US constitution. And they're riding rough-shod over Ukraine. Conscription gangs are rounding up young Ukrainian men and sending them to die on the front with little training and poor equipment. In Ukraine, opposition leaders are jailed and journalists muzzled. Don't imagine that these war-mongers have any more respect for the American people. They will do the same thing here if we don't stop them. The Russians have every reason to feel threatened. American troops, American weapons and even nuclear arms are stationed in very close proximity to Russia's border. How would you feel if Russian troops were on the Texas border? This is no joke. The Russians will use nukes to defend their national sovereignty and millions of Americans will die. Get out and protest this suicidal war before it's too late.