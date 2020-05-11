Letter: Celebrate New Ideas for Pandemic

When will unproductive criticism of creative ideas stop? 6Sigma facilitators recognize opportunities in novel approaches. Recently, President Trump with comments about possible treatments (light, heat, disinfectants) engaged (unwittingly?) in a 6Sigma idea generation technique called “wish, wild wish, fantasy brainstorming”. This involves generating wide-ranging ideas, impractical as stated, yet sparking thinking to turn them into practical solutions that routine idea generation would not produce. Trump never said “do this”, “this is practical now”. He asked people to look into it, exactly what 6Sigma facilitators do.
Let’s not waste opportunities. We saw heretofore unattainable rapid adaptation of production facilities with collaboration between companies (Ford building GE medical devices), and new types of PPE.
Consider the 14th century Renaissance. Many different disciplines collaborating, rapid generation of ideas and solutions sparked the most productive period in history. (Book: The Medici Effect)
Stop criticizing wild ideas.
Celebrate multi-disciplinary teams refining ideas, removing obstacles, producing new better products/techniques providing worldwide benefits, and new businesses/jobs to revive the economy.
Warren Hatcher, Six Sigma Black Belt
Marana
