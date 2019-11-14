44 years ago on the Pine Ridge Reservation the American Indian Movement had an encampment on the reservation. They opposed uranium mining, and defended Native Rights.
Tribal Chair Dick Wilson and the goon squad campaigned against “traditional people”. Wilson was accused of wide spread corruption, and under investigation for 45 murders of indigenous people.
FBI agents followed a teenager accused of shoplifting onto the reservation in an unmarked car. A shootout between AIM and the agents left one native murdered and two FBI agents dead. AIM members fled.
Two AIM members were tried and acquitted. Leonard Peltier had fled, and was brought back to face a trial for his involvement. The court convicted Peltier on circumstantial evidence.
Leonard still sits in a prison cell, because he will not confess to crimes he did not commit. While incarcerated the artwork he produces is sold and benefits Native Women’s program.
In celebration of Native American Heritage Monthwe disregard and deny that we stole their land and placed them on reservations to
Larry Robinson
Northwest side
