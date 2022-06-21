Letter: Celebrity Government

It seems to me that Americans are drawn to celebrity candidates in government. Millionaires, media stars and people that want to "fight" against the people that they blame for society's problems. These people are attention "junkies". They draw attention to themselves by blame and fear. The more attention you give them, the more hateful and outrageous their claims become. Just because they are constantly in front of a camera doesn't make them right. We need Statesmen and Stateswomen in government, not attention seeking celebrities. We need compassionate and educated people who have the ability to understand issues, analyze possible solutions, debate the options, and compromise for resolution. We need intelligent people that solve problems for all of us. I don't want anyone to "fight" against people who don't think like me. I want people who will work together to resolve issues to some level of mutual satisfaction between people who think like me and people who don't think like me. Coexistence requires intelligent analysis and problem resolution, not fame.