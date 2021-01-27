Letter: Censoring

What does censoring accomplish? NOTHING Two of the three censored by the Republican Party in Arizona are or were elected to offices. The other has never been elected to a political office. She is a private citizen! The right wing of the AZ Republican Party is only playing to Trump's base. It only has meaning to them or not since some feel betrayed by the previous president. Ducey, Flake, and McGain should consider it an honor to be censored by the extreme right in Arizona.
Toni Kane
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.