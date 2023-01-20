Letter: Censorship is an admission of failure.

The censorship law some congressional representatives have proposed is an admission of failure. If they had any arguments, facts or logic to support their position, they would fight falsehood with truth. But they are not on the side of truth. They are not on the side of honesty. They are not on the side of the free and open dissemination of ideas the founders found necessary to government of the people, for the people and by the people. If they were, they wouldn't need censorship. No. These people advocating new censorship laws in the congress hate freedom. They have no plausible arguments for their positions because their political ideology is a religious faith, rather than a reasoned argument. "You can't question the vaccine, just take it," they say. "You can't question the war, just pay for it," they say. If you won't, well you're a bad person. This is not how our republic is supposed to work. Only a person making an invalid argument needs to censor the opposing viewpoint.