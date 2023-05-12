Imagine if German school kids no longer learned about WWII and the Holocaust! Think about the possibility that Italian school kids hear nothing about Mussolini, or Spanish kids nothing about Franco! Similarly, if American students graduate from high school without any knowledge of Wounded Knee, the Civil War, slavery, or Pearl Harbor plus the internment camps, we would do them a great disservice. But Republican legislators across the country want to ban books, censure textbooks, sanitize reading assignments, and literally whitewash their own history exculpating themselves from any potential responsibility. The past has never been simple or negligible; and we have arrived at our day and age as a result of many right and wrong decisions by the previous generations. Our society can grow forward only if the young generation is fully aware of the past and can then make their own decisions. Censorship of school reading materials by the governors of Texas or Florida smacks of fascism. Putin and his ilk must be smiling, happy about their American disciples.