Re: the Feb. 27 article "It's wrong to rewrite Roald Dahl."

The right is making much of a proposed revision of Charlie and the Chocolate Factor. This proposed revision was for the sake of making the book more kid friendly. There have also been revisions of Huck Finn to take out racist language. All of these revisions were being proposed by private companies without any government suggestion or coercion.

While the right screams about violation of the First Amendment right of free speech, they ignore violations of free speech carried out by Republican state governments. They ignore Gov Desantis's prohibiting teaching of an AP course on African American studies. They again ignore his takeover of Orlando’s self government rule because Disney criticized Florida’s Don’t Say Gay law.

They support legislation to tell teachers what to say in the classroom. They support Burnovich suppressing a report on our election.

I get nervous when governments censor speech, not so much when private companies do. Government censorship is a violation of the First Amendment, private censorship is not.

Howard strause

Foothills