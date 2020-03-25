Letter: Census languages
I just received the 2020 Census package, which contained directions in 13 languages in the following order: English, Spanish, Chinese, Vietnamese, Korean, Russian, Arabic, Tagalog, Polish, French, Haitian Creole, Portuguese, Japanese.

I asked the Census Bureau these burning questions:

Why Arabic and not Hebrew?

Why French and not German or Italian?

Why the obscure languages? Tagalog? Haitian Creole?

Why the incomprehensible order?

I'll answer their questions when they answer mine.

Jerrod Mason

Green Valley

