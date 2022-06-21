 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: CEO salaries up 1,339 percent -Greedy oil profits

People are angry, and this has created disunion in our country between those who read, research, listen and understand the reasons versus those who react to Radical misinformation at stores and the gas pump. Again, it's oil companies' outlandish greed and flagrant profiteering during a crisis.

Everyone blames President Joe Biden, but oil companies have been making record profits since the day Russia invaded Ukraine. Fossil-fuel greed has been the most significant cause of inflation for decades.

The writers blame Biden. Yet when he opened more oil leases, oil companies said no. When he asked them to increase production, they said no. That would increase supply and lower demand and profits.

Food companies must move products via gas-guzzling trucks. Costs are added to the low-profit margins that stores and manufacturers already make.

The need to break from fossil fuels has been a battle for generations. The Biden administration has been an advocate for the development of other forms of energy.

One party in Congress blocks this.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

