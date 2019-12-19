Letter: CEO salary vis-a-vis major league baseball pitcher
Re: the Dec. 15 letter “Pay offered to pitcher is an indictment of society.”

The author rightfully questions our values in paying professional athletes millions of dollars annually while teachers receive a starting salary of just $40,000 per year. Citing the salary of one major league ballplayer specifically as an example, the author could have included yet another example of this gross disparity by mentioning the compensation paid to the CEO of an S&P 500 (entertainment) company. The Wall Street Journal reported this individual’s compensation amounted to $129 million in 2018, or a few bucks more than the $36 million (annually) to be paid to the ballplayer in question. While the CEO’s pay was performance-based, the Yankees also have high expectations that their newly acquired pitcher will add value to their organization as well.

Tom House

Midtown

