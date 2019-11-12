This article is a shining example that 'racism' is in fact a word without definition. Citing a poll that shows Democrats say there is racism but Republicans do not fails to clarify anything.
Consider another way to view the same poll. The fact that Democrats accept racism actually means that they view Blacks or Hispanics as victims and thus in their victimhood must be cared for by others. The fact that Republicans deny racism suggests that they regard Blacks and Hispanics as strong and capable of managing their lives for themselves.
Simply making the charge of racism says nothing whatever about how to change whatever one means by making that charge. Change how you think? Okay, done! Feel better?
Before throwing that undefined word 'racism' around, please, please state what actions the 'racists' can take to avoid that otherwise empty charge!
Charles Josepshon
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.