Letter: Certification of Biden's election
Letter: Certification of Biden's election

At this point, it should be very clear that Congressmen Biggs, Gosar and Lesko want to disenfranchise thousands of Arizona voters for the sole reason that the election didn't come out the way they wanted it to, and that Kelli Ward is dragging the Arizona Republican party into that point of view.

Arizona Republican voters should remember this at the primary for the next Congressional election and at the next opportunity to select Republican party leaders.

Winifred Williams

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

