Letter: Chamber favors ultra rich over Arizonans

Re: the Aug. 2 full page paid ad on page A6

I was deeply disappointed to see an ad by the US and Arizona Chambers of Commerce in the Aug 2 Star urging our Senators vote “No” on the Inflation Reduction Act now before the Senate.

The bill imposes a minimum 15% tax on the income for corporations with profits greater than $1 billion. While small Arizona businesses pay their fair share, it's enraging to see the Chamber defend companies like Amazon, who paid $0 in U.S. federal income tax on more than $11 billion in profits before taxes and received a $129 million tax rebate from the federal government in 2018.

This short-sighted point of view favors the ultra-rich and ignores the growing costs of climate change to us all. When the Chamber goes begging to the government for handouts to solve our business-killing, climate-change-intensified water crises, who will pay for that?

Whose side are they on?

Edward Beshore

North side