Letter: Chance for change, but obstacles exposed in a summer of protest
In your "Chance for change..."article, it states: " The majority of protests have been peaceful....", but nowhere backs up that claim. It mentions the death of three people: "two protesters" and a "right-wing protester". It does not mention that all three of the murdered men are white. It talks about the racial unrest as a result of George Floyd's death and the death of Breonna Taylor, but nowhere does it mention that about twice as many white people as blacks are killed by the police and about twice as many white people are killed by blacks as blacks killed by whites; and, more importantly, about 2600 black people were killed by other black people in one year. In spite of the fact that a black person is 25 times more likely to be killed by another black person, we are focusing all this energy on the police. It seems that BLM only when they are taken by the police.

John Cioffi

Northeast side

